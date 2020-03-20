Hà Nội chairman dismisses rumours of city lockdown

Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Nguyễn Đức Chung. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Nguyễn Đức Chung has dismissed speculation on social media that city authorities are poised to announce a total lockdown across the city to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is false information. The COVID-19 pandemic is under good control in Hà Nội,” Chung told reporters on Friday. Public concern has increased as the number of COVID-19 infections cases in Hà Nội has risen recently. This was because a number of citizens have returned from coronavirus-hit regions as well as some foreign tourists coming to the city, he said. At present, people are being informed about the disease in a transparent manner and information is updated daily so they could work together with the local administration in disease prevention and control. “The city authorities have taken drastic measures to ensure health and lives of local residents and prevent the spread of the pandemic in the area,” Chung said. On Thursday, city authorities held a meeting with local retailers regarding the current reserves and supplies of goods in the city. Representatives of enterprises and supermarkets said they were ready to boost stockpiles by 300 per… Read full this story

