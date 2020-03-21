Ha Noi approves establishment of two industrial clusters

Components being produced at A Chau Industrial Technology JSC in the city’s Quat Dong IC . — Photo nhandan.com.vn The Ha Noi People’s Committee has approved the establishment of Dong La Industrial Cluster (IC) and the second phase of Duong Lieu IC in the city’s Hoai Duc District. The committee has directed Hoai Duc District People’s Committee to select investors with sufficient financial capacity to develop technical infrastructure of the two ICs. Meanwhile, the city Department of Industry is responsible for appraising documents related to IC development and submitting them to the municipal People’s Committee. Local authorities have made great efforts to attract foreign and domestic enterprises to ICs over the years. The city is now home to 70 operational ICs, covering more than 1,680ha, with a total of 3,864 businesses. These firms have created 60,000 local jobs thus far. The city is expected to have 159 ICs spanning more than 3,200ha by 2030. By the end of this year, there is hoped to be 138 ICs with an area of more than 2,620ha in the city. Of these, 52 would be newly established complexes, covering 590ha. In the 2021 to 2030 period, five existing ICs will be expanded and… Read full this story

