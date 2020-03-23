Grab begins pilot of GrabMart in Ho Chi Minh City

The launch of GrabMart follows the call of the government and Ho Chi Minh City to increase online transactions during the COVID-19 epidemic Grab users based in Ho Chi Minh City can now easily search for and choose from a wide assortment of foodstuff, ranging from canned, readily processed to fresh food and bottled drinks from Grab’s partner convenience stores, retail outlet chains, and supermarkets. The orders will be forwarded directly to the GrabMart’s merchant partners. The shippers receiving the orders will go directly to the store, give the order number, then deliver the goods to customers, helping to shorten idle time significantly. “The pilot launch of GrabMart aims to heed the call of the government and Ho Chi Minh City to ramp up online transactions, bringing more safe choices to consumers during the COVID-19 time,” said Nguyen Thai Hai Van, Grab Vietnam managing director. “With GrabMart, we wish to improve user experience while simultaneously increasing opportunities to raise drivers’ income as well as augment the business efficiency of for GrabMart merchant partners.” Today, the Grab app has been downloaded onto more than 185 million mobile devices, giving users access to over 9 million drivers, merchants, and agents. Vietnam is the third country in Southeast Asia where GrabMart… Read full this story

