Nation Gov’t yet to place major cities on lockdown: PM The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020,18:43 (GMT+7) Gov’t yet to place major cities on lockdown: PMThe Saigon Times Dong Khoi Street in downtown HCMC is nearly empty during the coronavirus pandemic. The Vietnamese Government has yet to impose a lockdown order to any large cities in the country – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Vietnamese Government has yet to impose a lockdown order to any large cities in the country, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. He was speaking at a regular Cabinet meeting this afternoon, March 31, when Vietnam has just issued a nationwide social distancing order for 15 days, beginning at midnight on April 1, to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The two-week shelter-in-place order is mainly aimed to encourage people throughout the country to stay at home and fully comply with Vietnam’s measures to protect each citizen and their families against the fast-growing pandemic, he said. Besides, the Government leader also demanded that various scenarios be mapped out so the country can actively and timely respond to new developments of the deadly virus, with an aim to ensure all people remain safe and sound. Further, when the nationwide… Read full this story

Gov’t yet to place major cities on lockdown: PM have 315 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 31, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.