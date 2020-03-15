Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The health ministry late Sunday announced that the results for two foreigners visiting Hà Nội have returned positive, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in Việt Nam to 56. The 55th case is a 35-year-old German national who arrived in Hà Nội Saturday morning on flight numbered VN0018. The patient and all those coming into close contact with him have been sent to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases for observation and their clinical samples sent to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. The patient was reportedly in a stable condition. The 56th patient, also a male in his 30s, is from the UK. He boarded a flight from the UK to Hà Nội’s Nội Bài international airport on March 9. After arrival, he reportedly met two of his female friends (one 28-year-old and one 24-year-old) – who also arrived in Hà Nội from the UK but on a different flight. The patient registered for one-night stay at Hanoi Paradise Center Hotel on Hàng Vôi Street in the Old Quarter and checked out on March 10. From March 10-13, the patient went to the mountainous township Sa Pa… Read full this story

German, British men in Hà Nội test positive for COVID-19, VN's tally reached 56 have 309 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 15, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.