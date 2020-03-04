The event was attended by GDP Deputy Directors Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Nghia and Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong, among others.

During the meeting, delegates reported on the Party and political work in the military last month, particularly with a focus on regular and unscheduled tasks such as preparations for the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Party congresses at all levels, political education for troops, prevention of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and so on.

General Luong Cuong chairs the event

On listening to the relevant agencies’ reports, General Cuong applauded the efforts of all the units and asked them to continue enhancing information dissemination on the organization of Party congresses at all levels, the 13th National Party Congress, and the upcoming tenth whole-military “Determined-to-Win” emulation congress. In addition, he asked the units to manage troops’ ideology, ensure internal security, and promptly defeat any schemes or plots of hostile forces.

At the event, the GDP’s leadership presented the emulation flag of the Government to the Department of Personnel in recognition of its task performance in 2019. Notably, the People’s Army Newspaper together with 11 other groups and 14 individuals received certificates of merit from the GDP for successfully organizing activities in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Whole People’s Defense Festive Day (1989-2019) and the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (1944-2019).

Translated by Trung Thanh