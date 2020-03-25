Clinical samples are being tested at Phú Yên General Hospital. Illustrative Photo. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health on Wednesday evening announced seven new confirmed COVID-19 patients, including a frontline doctor and three returning students from the UK, bringing the country’s total to 141. The latest case is a 29-year-old doctor working at the emergency unit of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, where most of the coronavirus patients in Hà Nội are being treated. The cause of infection was determined to be when he helped put an infected patient on a ventilator, the same day another doctor of the hospital was deemed to have been exposed to the virus and became patient No.116, which was announced two days ago. The 135th patient is a 27-year-old woman returning to Việt Nam on March 21 at Đà Nẵng international airport on flight PG947, taking off from Copenhagen, Denmark, and transiting in Doha and Bangkok. After immigration, the patient was sent to a concentrated quarantine site in the central city. The 136th patient is a 23-year-old female student from the US, arriving at Nội Bài international airport in Hà Nội on March 16. She then self-isolated at home…. Read full this story

Frontline doctor among seven new COVID-19 patients, total hits 141 have 319 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.