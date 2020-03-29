Depending on the size and how sophisticated the item is, it takes about a week to two weeks to craft. Photo courtesy of Veene Studio By Thúy Hằng While studying at university to become an architect, Hà An, owner and chief creative figure of the Hà Nội-based Veene Studio, probably dreamed of designing grand houses and epic constructions. She never would have thought she’d end up devoting her career to creating sophisticated and pleasing miniatures. A few years ago, to earn some extra money as a student, An decided to become an art tutor for children. “I started to get involved with craft-making to teach children how to create craft objects from paper,” said the young woman, who still looks like a fresh student rather than an art studio owner. At the time, the twenty-something woman also had a great passion for baking. “Actually, I had the intention to pursue this work [baking]. However, at that time, cake baking was a hot trend for young women. Too many people were in the field, plus with the high cost of ingredients I had to give up the idea,” An said. Although she set aside ambitions of becoming a… Read full this story

From big houses to small models have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.