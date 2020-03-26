Free trade agreement a priority for Swiss ties

Ivo Sieber, Ambassador of Switzerland to Vietnam How many Swiss enterprises are operating in Vietnam and in which fields? With strong bilateral ties going back well into the early 20th century, and on the eve of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2021, Vietnam has become home to some 140 Swiss companies. Their number has continuously grown in line with Vietnam’s dynamic economic development and increased integration into the regional and global economy and the international value chains. What are the potentials for both Swiss and Vietnamese enterprises from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA)? Not a member of the EU, Switzerland is neither party to the EVFTA nor the EVIPA agreement. We concluded a series of bilateral treaties of economic relevance with Vietnam over the years, including on investment protection and double taxation. To boost trade and investment between our two countries, negotiations are underway for an FTA. While Switzerland and Vietnam have developed robust economic ties, there is clear potential to strengthen them further. A comprehensive and ambitious FTA will be beneficial for both sides creating stable framework conditions and providing additional legal certainty, which is important for Swiss companies… Read full this story

