Nation Four new Covid-19 cases confirmed The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 20, 2020,22:16 (GMT+7) Four new Covid-19 cases confirmedThe Saigon Times Health care staff wearing protective gear are on duty at an isolation facility. Vietnam confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 on March 20 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has confirmed four more cases of Covid-19 tonight, sending the day’s number to six and the nation’s total infections to 91. Three of the four new patients are locals returning to Vietnam from foreign countries. The 88th patient is a 25-year-old overseas student in the United Kingdom. She arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on March 12 and self-isolated at home for four days. Later, the Hanoi Center for Disease Control collected her sample for testing after being notified of her symptoms of infection. The test result showed this Hanoian resident was positive for the flu-like virus and she is being quarantined at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in the suburban district of Dong Anh, with stable health condition. The three other patients are residing in HCMC, including two women and one man. The 89th case, aged 22, flew from the U.S. to Japan and arrived in Vietnam via AirJapan Flight NH831 that… Read full this story

