Four more patients test positive for COVID-19, raising total to 53

In Việt Nam at this time, people are called on to wear face masks in public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — Four people, including one from the Czech Republic, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Việt Nam on Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infection cases in the country to 53. The 50th patient is a 50-year-old man from Hà Nội's Ba Đình District. He reportedly returned from a business trip to Paris on March 9. Two days later, he had a fever and dry cough but no chest pain or difficulty breathing. He was taken to the Central Tropical Diseases Hospital's branch in Đông Anh District on Friday and tested positive for the COVID-19. The 51st patient is a 22-year-old woman from Hà Nội's Bắc Từ Liêm District. She was studying in Europe. Since March 11, she reported a fever and coughing. She returned to Việt Nam on Friday (March 13) on Flight QR968 and was taken to the Central Tropical Diseases Hospital's branch in Đông Anh District as soon as she landed at Nội Bài International Airport. The 52nd patient is a 24-year-old woman from Hạ Long City,…

