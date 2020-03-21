Nation Former HCMC Party chief loses ex-title due to past violations By Thanh Thom Saturday, Mar 21, 2020,16:28 (GMT+7) Former HCMC Party chief loses ex-title due to past violationsBy Thanh Thom Le Thanh Hai, then Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Le Hoang Quan, then Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, in this combination file photo – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Le Thanh Hai has lost his title as former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee from 2010-2015, due to irregularities found in the administration of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2. On Friday, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting with the Politburo, the Party’s most important decision-making committee and another meeting with the Secretariat on Friday, to consider disciplinary measures against the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee between 2010 and 2015, as well as its two key leaders during that period. The Politburo found that as a Politburo member and the city’s Party chief, the 70-year-old Hai must be held accountable for the violations and wrongdoings committed by the municipal Party unit, due to its instructions during the implementation of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area project. Hai was accused of… Read full this story

