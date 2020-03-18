Nation Former defense deputy minister indicted for negligence By Thanh Thom Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020,12:44 (GMT+7) Former defense deputy minister indicted for negligenceBy Thanh Thom Nguyen Van Hien, who served as Deputy Minister of National Defense between 2009 and 2016 – PHOTO: VTV HCMC – Former Deputy Minister of National Defense Nguyen Van Hien has been indicted for gross negligence that caused the Naval Force to lose control of three plots of land in downtown HCMC. The Central Military Procuracy has indicted the 66-year-old Hien based on Article 360 of the 2015 Penal Code, an offense punishable by a maximum of 12 years in prison. The ex-admiral served as deputy minister between 2009 and 2016. Heads of the economic and financial divisions of the Naval Force Bui Nhu Thiem and Doan Manh Thao, respectively, together with former director of the Naval Force’s Hai Thanh Company Bui Van Nga and another individual Tran Trong Tuan were indicted for irregularities in land management. According to the indictment, a total of more than 7,300 square meters of land at No.2, 7-9 and 9-11 Ton Duc Thang Street in central HCMC was once defense-purpose land under the Naval Force’s management. During his tenure as the Commander of the… Read full this story

Former defense deputy minister indicted for negligence have 306 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 18, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.