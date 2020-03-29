Tourism Foreign visitor arrivals plunge 68% in March By Dao Loan Sunday, Mar 29, 2020,10:31 (GMT+7) Foreign visitor arrivals plunge 68% in MarchBy Dao Loan International tourists cross a street in downtown HCMC. International tourist arrivals to Vietnam this month have dropped 68.1% against the same period last year – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – International tourist arrivals to Vietnam this month have dropped 68.1% against the same period last year due to the coronavirus, which causes a disease called Covid-19, according to the General Statistics Office. This time last year the tourism industry was very busy as the nation welcomed 1.4 million international visitors, up 5% year-on-year. However, this month the number has declined by 960,000 to a mere 450,000 arrivals. The fall is ascribable to Vietnam’s temporary travel ban on international tourists and local airlines’ suspension of international flights. The situation will remain dire in near future as Covid-19 continues to spread globally and travel restrictions remain in place. Travel firms have ground to a virtual halt and hotels have had almost no guests. Occupancy at hotels in tourist cities such as HCMC is only 10%, the lowest in years. According to a marketing manager of a five-star hotel in HCMC, the… Read full this story

