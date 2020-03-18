International Footballers could face mass layoffs over coronavirus, warns FIFPRO The Saigon Times Daily Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020,12:47 (GMT+7) Footballers could face mass layoffs over coronavirus, warns FIFPROThe Saigon Times Daily General view outside Wembley stadium where it is due to host the Euro 2020 Final in July, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – Football is facing its first economic crisis for decades with the prospect of mass layoffs of players if nothing is done to bail out clubs left without matches by the coronavirus pandemic, the global players’ union FIFPRO said on Tuesday. Professional football has been wiped off the map for weeks, maybe months, after all the major leagues, cups and international competitions were suspended, culminating in the postponement of Euro 2020 and Copa America on Tuesday. “There is no doubt that the health of everybody is the primary concern but the concerns of players are shifting very quickly towards their livelihoods,” FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann told reporters in a conference call. “For the vast majority, a loss of income for two or three months is as threatening as for any other worker. “The consequences for our industry will potentially turn… Read full this story

Footballers could face mass layoffs over coronavirus, warns FIFPRO have 293 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 18, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.