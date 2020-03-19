Food security must be ensured in every circumstance: PM

Farmers harvest rice in Ngã Năm Town in the southern province of Sóc Trăng. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam was among the top rice exporters in the world but still ranked at an average level of food security, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said on Wednesday, calling for solutions to tackle shortcomings of the country’s agriculture production and food security. The nation ranked 54th among 113 countries and territories worldwide on the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) index in 2019. “Food security must be ensured in every circumstance. Food is an essential, necessary commodity that needs to be stable in every circumstance,” the PM said, adding that Việt Nam’s food security contributed to global food security but first of all, sufficient supply must be ensured for the nearly 100 million Vietnamese. Addressing an online conference on the implementation of National Project on Food Security in the last 10 years, Phúc said now was the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, but many things can’t be virtual. He said amid the COVID-19 crisis, recently people had rushed to hoard food after hearing reports of new infection cases. “As soon as being informed about the hoarding, I called and ordered Việt Nam Northern Food… Read full this story

