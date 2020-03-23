Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Transport Ministry has sent an urgent dispatch to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) requesting the suspension of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, starting from 0:00am on March 25 to 31. The dispatch, signed by Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan, said the Government Office on March 21 issued Announcement No.118/TB-VPCP, in which the Prime Minister ordered continuing to restrict international flights to Vietnam, including those by foreign carriers, at the maximum, amid the COVID-19 epidemic as it can easily lead to overload in quarantine areas. The ministry also asked the aviation sector to create favourable conditions for flights carrying foreigners to leave Vietnam. Earlier, the ministry directed the CAAV to inform all airlines that they must seek permission from Vietnamese diplomatic agencies abroad regarding the transportation of Vietnamese citizens to the homeland, starting from 0:00am on March 23. The CAAV was also asked to coordinate with Vietnamese representative offices abroad to check the number of Vietnamese citizens in need of returning home and report to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control./. VNA

