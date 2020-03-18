Vietnam Economy Flight disruptions estimated to cost local airlines VND30 trillion The Saigon Times Daily Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020,12:37 (GMT+7) Flight disruptions estimated to cost local airlines VND30 trillionThe Saigon Times Daily Aircraft are parked at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC. Local airlines will sustain an estimated VND30 trillion in lost revenue this year – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – Local airlines will sustain an estimated VND30 trillion in lost revenue this year, according to the Ministry of Transport. The coronavirus pandemic has led to air travel restrictions and bans worldwide. The ministry’s latest report showed local airlines have discontinued or scaled down most flights, Thanh Nien newspaper reported. All flights to and from China have been cut, while the number of flights to Taiwan has been slashed by 25%. The latest forecast of the aviation industry’s lost revenue is above VND10 trillion announced in early February and the VND25 trillion predicted in late February. The Ministry of Transport proposed the Ministry of Planning and Investment report the situation to the prime minister, so it can take policy measures to back ailing local airlines. Accordingly, a 50% reduction in take-off/landing and flight operation fees may take effect from March 1 to May… Read full this story

