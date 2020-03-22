HCMC Five new Covid-19 infections reported in HCMC The Saigon Times Sunday, Mar 22, 2020,17:13 (GMT+7) Five new Covid-19 infections reported in HCMCThe Saigon Times A field hospital in HCMC’s outlying district of Cu Chi, where Covid-19 patients are being quarantined and treated. Four new Covid-19 infections have been reported in the city as of noon today, March 22 – PHOTO: THANH NIEN HCMC – Vietnam’s total confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have hit 99 as of this afternoon, March 22, with five new infections being reported in HCMC. Among them, three are local residents and two are British nationals. The Ministry of Health said that the 95th case is a 20-year-old Vietnamese man who is studying in France. On arriving at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Airport on Wednesday on AirFrance flight AF258, he showed symptoms of sore throat and cough. The overseas student was later confirmed as positive for Covid-19, and is being quarantined at a field hospital in the outlying district of Cu Chi. The 96th case, a 21-year-old local woman, had been to some European countries such as Belgium, Germany, the Czech Republic, France for two weeks before returning to Vietnam on Thursday, boarding Emirates flight EM392 that landed at the… Read full this story

