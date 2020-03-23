Five more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam

The 95th case is a 20-year-old male resident of Ho Chi Minh City. A student in France from January 2019, he boarded Flight AF258 on March 17 and arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport in the city on March 18. As he entered Vietnam, he had a throat pain and cough but no fever. His sample later tested positive and he is now being quarantined and treated in the city. The 96th is a 21-year-old female resident of Ho Chi Minh City. Two weeks before coming back to Vietnam, she visited Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic and France. On her way from France to Vietnam, she transited through Dubai on Flight EK392 and entered the country through Tan Son Nhat airport on March 19. During her quarantine, she was found to have a fever and cough, and her sample tested positive on March 21. Health workers take samples of a person suspected of contracting the SARS-CoV-2. The 97th is a 34-year-old British man residing in Ho Chi Minh City and working as a foreign language teacher in Vietnam. He spent two weeks in Malaysia before coming back to Vietnam. He boarded Flight AK1502 on March 13 from Malaysia’s Penang and arrived… Read full this story
- First two Ebola cases confirmed in Congo's South Kivu
- How China invaded Vietnam’s Paracels 70 years ago
- Ex-Ambassador To Vietnam Quit Because Trump Planned To Deport More Refugees
- China Pushes Communist Vietnam as Trump-Kim Summit Host
- Appeal trial on PVC case: Trịnh Xuân Thanh withdraws appeal
- North Korea's Top Men and Women: Meet Kim Jong Un's Sister and Other Aides At Donald Trump Summit in Vietnam
- Vietnam, Philippines Diverge in Condemning Beijing’s South China Sea Weather Plan
- Politics Australia confirms over $67mn in ODA for Vietnam Hanoi police capture man for allegedly molesting 9-yo girl
- Politics Australia confirms over $67mn in ODA for Vietnam In Vietnam, remorseful robber returns US$4,300, apologizes to victim
- Politics US lifts ban on maritime lethal weapon sales to Vietnam Da Lat’s must-see college of education stops receiving tourists
Five more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam have 339 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.