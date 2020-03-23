Five more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam

The 95th case is a 20-year-old male resident of Ho Chi Minh City. A student in France from January 2019, he boarded Flight AF258 on March 17 and arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport in the city on March 18. As he entered Vietnam, he had a throat pain and cough but no fever. His sample later tested positive and he is now being quarantined and treated in the city. The 96th is a 21-year-old female resident of Ho Chi Minh City. Two weeks before coming back to Vietnam, she visited Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic and France. On her way from France to Vietnam, she transited through Dubai on Flight EK392 and entered the country through Tan Son Nhat airport on March 19. During her quarantine, she was found to have a fever and cough, and her sample tested positive on March 21. Health workers take samples of a person suspected of contracting the SARS-CoV-2. The 97th is a 34-year-old British man residing in Ho Chi Minh City and working as a foreign language teacher in Vietnam. He spent two weeks in Malaysia before coming back to Vietnam. He boarded Flight AK1502 on March 13 from Malaysia’s Penang and arrived… Read full this story

