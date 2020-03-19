Firms to adhere to anti-dumping law

Anti-dumping regulations are among the important issues that Vietnamese and foreign businesses are interested in. Why is this the case, and what factors are involved in determining whether these regulations are being followed? Pham Duy Khuong, managing director of ASL Law Anti-dumping is one of the most important measures that domestic and foreign enterprises can take to ensure their rights and interests to competitors exporting identical or similar products. At the request of domestic enterprises, Vietnam has conducted anti-dumping investigations on many products imported from abroad. However, it is not always the case that Vietnamese enterprises have favourable conditions and get the desired results when using anti-dumping measures against overseas enterprises. For example, through a directive last year Vietnamese businesses conducted an anti-dumping investigation on some wooden fibreboards and other wood-based materials originating from Thailand and Malaysia, in which ASL Law acted as lawyer for the fibreboard business from those countries. The requesting party was a representative of the domestic manufacturing industry. In order to draw a final conclusion on whether dumping was involved here, the investigation agency had to consider a lot of factors. First was assessing the impact of imported goods. Pursuant to Article 3.2 of the World… Read full this story

