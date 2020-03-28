Fifty-one COVID-19 patients test negative

Famous Facebooker discovered posting unverified COVID-19 newsSix more cases of COVID-19 confirmed, bringing country’s total cases to 169Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemicMoLISA proposes $843m bailout package for businesses during COVID-19COVID-19: Hà Nội and HCM City issue rules for citizens A British man (patient No 33) is released from Huế Central Hospital No 2 in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo Mai Trang HÀ NỘI — Fifty-one COVID-19 patients being treated in Việt Nam have tested negative for the virus between one and four times, the Ministry of Health has announced. According to the ministry, as of 7pm on Friday, among 51 patients, 21 have tested negative twice. Seven being treated at Củ Chi acute respiratory disease hospital (patients No 45, 53, 64, 65, 66, 79 and 90) have tested negative more than three times and recovered. Those patients will be released from hospital on Sunday and Monday and have follow-up health checks at other facilities. Three patients in critical condition are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No 2 in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội. Vũ Đình Phú, head of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit told Vietnam Television that after ten days of… Read full this story

