FIEs struggling to perform on the stock market stage

Ten years ago, the Ministry of Planning and Investment launched a pilot legal framework allowing foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) to transfer from limited liability companies into joint-stock shareholding companies. Since then, nine FIEs were converted and went public, including Everpia (EVE), Mirae (KMR), Taicera (TCR), Tung Kuang Industrial (TKU), Taya Vietnam Wire and Cables (TYA), and Royal International (RIC). In stark contrast to their rosy outlook of public debuts, these FIEs have encountered some choppy waters. Taya's share initially was priced at VND34,000 ($1.50) apiece. However, the company has lost its shine after 14 years, tumbling to VND13,400 (6 US cents) apiece. Taicera, the Taiwan-headquartered ceramic tiles manufacturer, also struggled to reclaim its high after an original stock price of VND35,000 ($1.52) apiece, reporting a tenfold drop. It has now been put under surveillance. Shares of Tung Kuang Industrial, Mirae, and Royal International also extended a punishing selloff, dragged to their gloomy outlook by mounting investors' unease. According to Hoang Thach Lan, head of the Individual Investor Division at Viet Dragon Securities, FIEs such as Wonderfarm and Everpia garnered a batch of investor attention after raising public funds in…

