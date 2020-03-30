BizInfo FE CREDIT leverages digital solutions to deliver highly efficient omnichannel customer experiences Monday, Mar 30, 2020,07:54 (GMT+7) FE CREDIT leverages digital solutions to deliver highly efficient omnichannel customer experiences The consumer finance market in Vietnam is seen as one of immense potential. With the continuous economic growth of Vietnam in recent years, the rapidly increasing consumer demand has attracted a multitude of newcomers to enter this market. In the context of such a fiercely competitive environment, improving user experience through understanding the needs and desires of customers is crucial. Improve customer experience via a digital-first approach Grasping market trends and the desire to meet the need to access consumer loans fast and easy, FE CREDIT relies on customer-centricity as its singular value proposition to increase market share and maintain its leading position. With over 50% market share and over 13,000 Point of Sale (POS) terminals nationwide, FE CREDIT initially used two centers for inbound and outbound calls. With the application of new management system, the company streamlined into one omnichannel approach that allows increased agent productivity and operation activities. Mr. Nguyen Thanh Son, FE CREDIT’s Head of Customer Service, affirmed: “Our entire focus is on customers. We want our customers to be able… Read full this story

