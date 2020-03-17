Long Thanh airport will be located around 40km east of Ho Chi Minh City Photo: Le Toan Sluggishness, however, continues to overshadow the project, creating an urge for concrete solutions in order to speed it up. “There will be no delay in site clearance for the Long Thanh International Airport project,” stated the government’s latest request for relevant agencies working on the key national project which has strategic importance to the development of the southern economic hub. The government made the move as site clearance was being seen as sluggish, dragging out the development process of the $16 billion venture. Procedures such as the evaluation of land price, the scheme for compensation, and development of a resettlement area for 700 households affected by the project remain stagnant. Moreover, just over VND1 trillion ($43.47 million) has been disbursed so far, a mere 10 per cent of the plan. The authorities of the southern province of Dong Nai where the airport will be built noted, “We are working with relevant agencies to hasten the work so as to complete the evaluation of land price for compensation for 138 households in early April, while the scheme for compensation for the remainder will be… Read full this story

Faster pace required for Long Thanh airport plan have 302 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 17, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.