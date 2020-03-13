By Bảo Hoa and Paul Kennedy HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Formula One Grand Prix scheduled to take place in just three weeks’ time has been postponed, organisers announced on Friday evening. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race in Hà Nội will not go ahead as planned. Vietnam Grand Prix Company said in a statement: “This is a tough decision as 2020 is the year Việt Nam became one of the 22 official hosts of the F1 race.” The announcement comes hot on the heels of the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix which was due to open the F1 season in Melbourne on Sunday. Earlier this week, Formula One Group CEO Chase Carey was in Hà Nội for high-level talks with government officials. And on Friday night an announcement from Vietnam Grand Prix Company was made. The statement reads in full: “The decision to postpone the Formula 1 Vinfast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 was made after several discussions and careful consideration between the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Formula One World Championship Ltd (F1), the Hà Nội People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Motorsports Association (VMA), with a consensus from the Vietnam Grand Prix company (VFPC). “This… Read full this story

F1 Việt Nam postponed have 319 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 13, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.