Other News Every Vietnamese spends VND500,000 through e-wallets daily The Saigon Times Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,15:14 (GMT+7) Every Vietnamese spends VND500,000 through e-wallets dailyThe Saigon Times A person uses Momo e-wallet services. Local users of e-wallets made 1.6-2.2 transactions on average per day with mean spending of roughly VND500,000 – PHOTO: THANH HA HCMC – Local users of e-wallets made 1.6-2.2 transactions on average per day with mean spending of roughly VND500,000, VnExpress noted, quoting market research data. According to market research firm Cimigo’s survey on consumer behaviors and e-wallets carried out during last year’s final quarter, Momo, Moca and ZaloPay are the most popular e-wallets in Hanoi and HCMC. These three accounted for a combined market share of 90%. On average, Moca users made 2.2 transactions daily, whereas the respective figures for Momo and ZaloPay users are 2 and 1.6. Of the top three e-wallets, Momo users spend an average of VND520,000; Moca users, VND506,000; and ZaloPay, 441,600. The survey saw participation from 505 customers in Vietnam’s two largest cities. E-wallets are mainly used for mobile top-ups, money transfers, bill payments and food and ride order payments. While customers make use of Momo and ZaloPay to pay for mobile fees and bills and… Read full this story

Every Vietnamese spends VND500,000 through e-wallets daily have 293 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.