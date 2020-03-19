International European football could resume by mid-May: La Liga’s Tebas The Saigon Times Daily Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,12:53 (GMT+7) European football could resume by mid-May: La Liga’s TebasThe Saigon Times Daily La Liga President Javier Tebas presents Barcelona’s Lionel Messi with the Alfredo Di Stefano Award – PHOTO: REUTERS MADRID (REUTERS) – La Liga chief Javier Tebas believes European leagues should be able to restart by mid-May and the season can be completed now the European Championship has been postponed due to coronavirus. “In mid-May we should be able to be back on with all European competitions. All of them. Of course, it depends on how the pandemic evolves,” Tebas told Marca on Wednesday. “It could even be before then, but this is the date that we are working on as a latest in order to start up again.” Regarding whether matches will be played behind closed doors, he added: “All depends on the health authorities in each individual country. We are talking about the schedules of more than 30 league seasons. It all has to be done together.” Tebas said the Euro 2020 postponement, which was announced by UEFA on Tuesday, means the club season should be able to finish – and resume… Read full this story

