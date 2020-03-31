Trade European Council approves EU-Vietnam free trade agreement The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020,14:09 (GMT+7) European Council approves EU-Vietnam free trade agreementThe Saigon Times Workers process shrimp for export to the European Union and the United States at a company in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which will eliminate virtually all tariffs on goods traded between the two sides, was approved by the European Council on March 30 after the European Parliament’s ratification on February 12. This decision clears the path, on the European Union side, for the entry into force of the agreement. Once ratified by the National Assembly of Vietnam, most likely early this summer, the EVFTA will take effect, according to the Vietnamplus news site. Gordan Grlić Radman, minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, said that this agreement is the second that the European Union has concluded with a Southeast Asian country, after Singapore. It is also the most ambitious free trade agreement ever concluded with a developing country. Radman was speaking on behalf of the European Union as Croatia has held the Presidency of the Council of the European Union since January 1. “We… Read full this story

