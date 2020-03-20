Trade EU, U.S. discontinue imports of Vietnamese textiles, garments The Saigon Times Daily Friday, Mar 20, 2020,18:17 (GMT+7) EU, U.S. discontinue imports of Vietnamese textiles, garmentsThe Saigon Times Daily Employees work at a textile-garment company. The United States has announced it will halt imports of this product group from Vietnam in the next three weeks – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Local textile and garment firms have expressed concern over a decision by the European Union and the United States to temporarily suspend imports of Vietnamese textiles and garments for some weeks. The United States, the largest buyer of local textiles and garments, has announced it will halt imports of this product group from Vietnam in the next three weeks, according to the HCMC Association of Garment-Textile- Embroidery-Knitting. Earlier, importers from the European Union also notified their Vietnamese business partners of the suspension, which will take effect in one month. The United States and the European Union are the two largest export markets of Vietnam’s textiles and garments sector. Data from the General Office of Vietnam Customs showed that Vietnam last year earned US$14.85 billion from selling this product group to the U.S. market, up over 8% compared with the 2018 figure. During the first… Read full this story

EU, U.S. discontinue imports of Vietnamese textiles, garments have 335 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.