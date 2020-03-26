English learning app ELSA offers free 3-month course for all

Young start-up entrepreneur and founder of ELSA Speak, Văn Đinh Hồng Vũ, has announced that everyone can use the English study package on its ELSA PRO app for free for three months to improve their English skills amid the COVID-19 outbreak and school closure. HCM CITY — Young start-up entrepreneur and founder of ELSA Speak, Văn Đinh Hồng Vũ, has announced that everyone can use the English study package on its ELSA PRO app for free for three months to improve their English skills amid the COVID-19 outbreak and school closure. Vũ said a few days after the launch of the freebie programme for students from grades 1 to 12 last week, ELSA received a positive response from hundreds of thousands of parents and students across the country and so has decided to expand it. ELSA Speak uses proprietary speech technology with deep learning and AI to detect users’ pronunciation mistakes. It listens to the way language learners pronounce words and sentences to pinpoint errors and provide real-time feedback on pronunciation mistakes with specific suggestions on how to improve. The app has more than seven million users in 101 countries, including over three million in Việt Nam. “The ELSA… Read full this story

