International England’s Football League aims to complete season, sets up £50 million fund The Saigon Times Daily Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,16:47 (GMT+7) England’s Football League aims to complete season, sets up £50 million fundThe Saigon Times Daily General view of a padlock on a gate at the Riverside Stadium as the EFL Championship is suspended due to the number of coronavirus cases growing around the world – PHOTO: REUTERS MANCHESTER (REUTERS) – England’s Football League, representing the three divisions below the Premier League, said it is aiming to complete the current season and has put in place a 50 million pound fund to help with the impact of the coronavirus on clubs. “The primary objective, in order to protect competition integrity, is to deliver a successful conclusion to the 2019/20 season, subject to the over-riding priority around health and well-being,” the EFL, which represents 72 clubs, said on Wednesday. There have been a number of ideas floated for shortening or voiding the season but the EFL said it remained committed to getting the season completed but was not able to offer a date for resumption. “The EFL is continuing regular dialogue with the government and relevant health authorities and, as and when more information… Read full this story
