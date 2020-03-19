Eight more cases positive for COVID-19

Thousands of passengers are entering Vietnam every day, raising the number of COVID-19 positive cases Yesterday (March 18), the number of new COVID-19 cases positive for the epidemic was 10, becoming one of the two days (next to March 8, with also 10 new cases) reporting the most new patients in Vietnam. These 10 patients have been quarantined and are undergoing treatment in Hanoi, Hai Duong, Ninh Binh, and Ho Chi Minh City. The 69th patient is a 30-year-old man of German nationality, who stayed in Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi. He arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on flight SU290. During March 13-15, he visited several locations in Hanoi. He got sick on March 15 and was taken to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district, and his test reported positive for COVID-19. The 70th and 71th patients are a 19-year-old man and woman living in Hanoi who returned from the UK. They arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on flight TK164 and their test showed positive for COVID-19. The 72th is a 25-year-old French woman who came arrived France to Hanoi on March 9 with her boyfriend, the 60th patient. She went sightseeing in Hanoi and Ninh Binh province. She… Read full this story

