Dwindling oil prices a double-edged sword for Việt Nam’s economy

State needs to activate support package for businessesInvestment funds report poor performances in FebruaryMost COVID-19 patients in stable conditionsBritish, German men test positive for COVID-19, VN’s tally reaches 57COVID-19 changes nature of learning and teaching for good Bạch Hổ (White Tiger) oil field. Petrovietnam is building plans for short-term shock and long-lasting low prices at $30, $35, $40, $45 and $50 per barrel. Photo courtesy of the company. Mai Hương HÀ NỘI – Oil logged its worst week since 2008 after the oil price war, initiated by Saudi Arabia early last week, delivered a double blow to nervous investors already rattled by declines in world stocks due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The world watches, and so does Việt Nam – where export of crude oil has been contributing significantly to the State budget. Despite a rebound on Friday, Brent crude lost 24 per cent of its value last week, trading at US$34.97 per barrel – the biggest weekly drop since December 2008. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also slipped about 20 per cent to $31.73 per barrel. “Việt Nam will not be immune to the crisis,” economist Nguyễn Trí Hiếu told Việt Nam News, but said the… Read full this story
