International Doping control facing challenges due to coronavirus, says WADA The Saigon Times Sunday, Mar 22, 2020,09:19 (GMT+7) Doping control facing challenges due to coronavirus, says WADAThe Saigon Times WADA President-Elect, Witold Banka attends a news conference after World Anti-Doping Agency’s extraordinary Executive Committee (ExCo) meeting that has banned Russian athletes from all major sporting events in the next four years, in Lausanne, Switzerland, December 9, 2019 – PHOTO: REUTERS MUMBAI (REUTERS) – The coronavirus pandemic is restricting the fight against anti-doping, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has said while issuing new guidelines to continue testing of athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Since starting in China late last year, the flu-like disease has infected over 270,000 people and killed more than 11,000 across the world, bringing global sport to a virtual standstill. The Tokyo Olympics are due to run from July 24-Aug. 9, but organisers are under pressure to cancel or postpone them due to the coronavirus. With most countries going into lockdown and closing borders to contain the spread of the virus, WADA said the anti-doping system was facing challenges. “The sports world is dealing with an unprecedented situation. COVID-19 has forced all anti-doping stakeholders, including WADA, to adjust the way… Read full this story
