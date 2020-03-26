Corporate Doosan Vina completes 27 modules for Samsung Engineering By Hung Le Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,15:16 (GMT+7) Doosan Vina completes 27 modules for Samsung Engineering By Hung Le The largest module weighs 222 tons and is over 13m tall, 40m long and 10m wide – PHOTO: DOOSAN VINA HCMC – Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam (or Doosan Vina) on March 25 announced that it has completed the final shipment of 15 modules weighing 2,508 tons for the CFP project at the Ruwais Refinery in Abu Dhabi. The CFP project was signed with Samsung Engineering Company Limited in October 2018 to supply a total of 27 modules weighing 3,770 tons. After over six months of production, the first 12 modules were shipped to Abu Dhabi in December 2019 and the last batch was completed on March 21. Among the 15 modules, the largest is 42 meters long, 13.2 meters high and 10 meters wide, and weighs 222 tons. Once the Ruwais Refinery comes into operation, these modules will perform the task of increasing flexibility in crude oil processing. “Modularization is currently one of the optimal solutions that many investors choose when building industrial plants. In this way, they can easily accelerate their progress and improve quality… Read full this story
