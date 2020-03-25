A rendering of the proposed Long Thành International Airport in the southern province of Đồng Nai. Photo courtesy of Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) HCM CITY — Đồng Nai authorities plan to speed up capital disbursement, as well as site clearance, compensation and resettlement for affected households, so that construction of Long Thành International Airport can begin this year. According to the province’s People’s Committee, in the 2018-19 period, the central government allocated VNĐ11.49 trillion (US$490 million) to the province to implement the project. The province had disbursed VNĐ1.176 trillion ($50.1 million) as of January, accounting for 10.24 per cent of the estimate. The province said it would accelerate the disbursement of the remaining capital by the end of this year. Đồng Nai authorities have asked the Prime Minister for permission to start bomb and mine clearance in the area to expedite progress of the project. Speaking at a recent meeting with Đồng Nai authorities, Lê Anh Tuấn, deputy minister of Transport, said the site must be available no later than August so that the first construction phase can begin this year. Opening is expected by 2025. The province said it had already paid compensation to Đồng Nai… Read full this story

Đồng Nai to speed up capital disbursement, site clearance for Long Thành int'l airport project have 305 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.