Financial Markets Dollar jumps to record high The Saigon Times Monday, Mar 23, 2020,20:10 (GMT+7) Dollar jumps to record highThe Saigon Times A staff at a bank handles U.S. dollar notes. The greenback has continued appreciating against the domestic currency and is currently standing at an all-time high of VND23,600 per dollar – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The greenback has continued appreciating against the domestic currency and is currently standing at an all-time high of VND23,600 per dollar, according to Thanh Nien Online. The State Bank of Vietnam today, March 23, raised the reference exchange rate by VND7 to VND23,259 per dollar. On the interbank market, the dollar soared by VND80-VND90 compared with late last week to reach VND23,530-VND23,540. Vietcombank quoted dollar prices at VND23,420 for buying and VND23,610 for selling, up by VND80 against late last week. Meanwhile, Eximbank adjusted its prices many times before closing the buying price at VND23,460 and the selling price at VND23,620, marking a rise of VND80 versus last Friday. Over the past seven days, local lenders have raised greenback prices by over VND340, or 1.37%. On the unofficial market, the dollar climbed by VND50 today, reaching VND23,785 for buying and VND23,645 for selling. On the global… Read full this story
