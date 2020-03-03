Previously, Boat TH 90178 TS captained by Ngo Van Bao was hit on its hull and about to sink due to strong waves when going ashore.
|Fishermen taken ashore
After receiving the information, the Provincial Border Guard Command directed the Thuan An Port’s Border Guard Station to send a canoe with six troops on board and mobilized two fishing boats anchoring near the shore for the rescue.
The distressed boat was finally taken ashore safely.
Major Le Duy Van, Deputy Commander of the Border Guard Station of Thuan An Port, said that the rescue forces have also promptly taken two severely injured crew-members from the distressed ship to shore for medical treatment. The victims are now in good health conditions, he added.
Translated by Song Anh
