Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products

A worker checks furniture products at Tài Phước Co., Ltd. in Phú Tài Industrial Park in the central coastal province of Bình Định. VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's export value of wood and wood products reached US$1.53 billion in the first two months of this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 10.1 per cent, according to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The US, Japan, China, the Republic of Korea and the EU continued to be the five most important markets of Việt Nam, with total export turnover reaching over $9.3 billion, accounting for 90 per cent of the total export value of the whole industry. Of which, the US had become a huge market for the Vietnamese wood industry. Insiders said that forestry products were one of the few products seeing export growth in both volume and value as COVID-19 threatens economic development in countries around the world. However, in the long term, the impact of the epidemic would be unavoidable, so the timber industry would have to find a new direction. Digital transformation According to the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (Hawa) it is often a milestone of change as…

