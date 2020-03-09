Fashion Designer Dac Ngoc represents Vietnam at Korean fashion week The Saigon Times Daily Monday, Mar 9, 2020,12:15 (GMT+7) Designer Dac Ngoc represents Vietnam at Korean fashion weekThe Saigon Times Daily Designer Dac Ngoc (R) will showcase his collection at the Luxury Brand Global Fashion Week 2020 in South Korea in May – PHOTO: DAC NGOC’S FACEBOOK HCMC – Dac Ngoc will be the only Vietnamese designer to participate in the Luxury Brand Global Fashion Week 2020 in South Korea in late May. Dac Ngoc said professional models like Cao Huu Nhat, Ha Vi, Minh Anh, Trang Anh, and An Nhien will present his creations at his show. The show will also feature kid models such as Cherry, Thu Ky, Tue Anh, Tran Linda, Alice Nguyen, and Quynh Nhu, according to giadinhvietnam.com. “I’m really happy and honored to be the only Vietnamese designer invited to the Luxury Brand Global Fashion Week 2020,” Ngoc said. Ngoc has attended other international events such as Malaysia Fashion Week 2018, London Fashion Week 2019, International Kids Fashion Week 2019 in Russia, and Vie Fashion Week 2019 in Dubai. Luxury Brand Global Fashion Week 2020 is a world-class fashion show gathering high-end fashion brands from many countries around the… Read full this story

