Deregulation the way forward for business: expert

Nguyễn Đình Cung, former director of the Central Institute for Economic Management and member of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory group. — Photo vietq.vn Nguyễn Đình Cung, former director of the Central Institute for Economic Management and member of Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc’s economic advisory group, speaks with Năng lượng Mới (New Energy) newspaper about measures to improve the business environment The process of reducing business conditions has slowed in recent years, proven by the return of old business red tape. What do you think about this? First of all, we must identify what conditional business is and what the business conditions are. Business conditions, under the State’s aspect, are the State’s management tools for business activities. However, for businesses, some of them are a barrier to development. Such barriers increase businesses’ costs and distort the market. They make products cost more, make it more difficult to access business opportunities and make the market less competitive and less efficient. This reduces the growth of the economy. In the past two decades, improving the business environment and reducing business conditions have been a priority of administrative reforms. Since 2016, administrative reforms have focused on cutting conditional business lines, reducing the number of business conditions… Read full this story

