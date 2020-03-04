The event was chaired by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Phuong Nam, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Head of the Standing Committee for the Steering Board.

Present at the event were Senior Lieutenant General Do Can, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics and Deputy Head of the Steering Board, and leaders and commanders of functional agencies and units in the military.

An overview of the conference

The exercise aimed to set up contents and methods at all levels in response to the epidemic, while improving the involved units’ leadership competence as well as coordination in preventing the disease.

Addressing the event, General Nam underlined issues related to the exercise, including the Covid-19 infection, factors causing the infection in military units and among soldiers, and measures to prevent the disease from spreading.

He also directed military units to seriously practice the exercise in line with reality and Covid-19 developments while being ready for any circumstances on request. The general also urged them to work closely with relevant forces to ensure absolute safety during the exercise.

On February 2 and 3, the participating units carried out the exercise and on February 4, the Steering Board organized a review of the event.

Translated by Khanh Ngan