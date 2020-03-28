Đà Nẵng strives for sustainable development

A view of Đà Nẵng. The city is hoping to become a great socio-economic hub for the central region and the country. — VNA/VNS Nguyễn Sơn ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng has overcome many challenges over the years to become a socio-economic hub for the central region and the country. Trương Quang Nghĩa, a member of the Party Central Committee and also secretary of Đà Nẵng’s Party Committee, made the statement during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the city’s liberation, which will fall on Sunday. Nghĩa said that before 1997, Đà Nẵng was a small city with mainly temporary houses. The Politburo on October 16, 2003 issued Resolution 33 to develop the city during the nation’s industrialisation and modernisation process, and since then the city has issued breakthrough policies for infrastructure and socio-economic development. From just 100 streets, the city now has nearly 2,500 streets and new bridges. The city has successfully connected the two sides of the Hàn River, and connected the city’s centre with other areas and neighbouring provinces and cities. The urban area has quadrupled since 2003. Urban construction, natural resources and environmental management has been focused… Read full this story

