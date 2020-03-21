International Crowds form at Olympic torch event in Japan despite coronavirus caution The Saigon Times Saturday, Mar 21, 2020,17:13 (GMT+7) Crowds form at Olympic torch event in Japan despite coronavirus cautionThe Saigon Times Three-time Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura and Saori Yoshida light the Olympic Flame at the Olympic cauldron during a ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashi-Matsuhsima, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan March 20, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS ISHINOMAKI (REUTERS) – An Olympic torch event in Japan drew hundreds of spectators on the day of the flame’s arrival on Friday, creating the type of packed gathering the government and Tokyo 2020 organisers have warned against to prevent coronavirus from spreading further. About 500 people gathered in a jostling crowd to look at the flame and popular comedians taking part in a ceremony in Ishinomaki, 335 km (208 miles) north of Tokyo. The Greek part of the torch relay began last week, but a day later the remainder was cancelled to avoid attracting crowds. “It is not a good decision (to come here) but I am not sure if I will get another chance to see the cauldron,” Ishinomaki resident and teacher Kiyotake Goto, 44, told Reuters. Earlier in the day,… Read full this story
