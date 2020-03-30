As the covid-19 epidemic has been escalating, the market capitalization value has been sliding. Market losses have reached $44 billion. The trading session on March 24 morning was very quiet. Investors seemed to have calmed down from a panic attack. One day before, the market lost $10 billion worth of capitalization value. Since the market resumed its operation after Tet holiday, the stock market losses have topped VND1,000 trillion, or $44 billion. As tens of billions of dollar have ‘evaporated’ just over the last two months, listed companies are planning to spend trillions of dong to buy treasury stocks. The move is hoped to stop the slide of share prices and help enterprises protect themselves from being swallowed. As tens of billions of dollar have ‘evaporated’ just over the last two months, listed companies are planning to spend trillions of dong to buy treasury stocks. The move is hoped to stop the slide of share prices and help enterprises protect themselves from being swallowed. Vietnam’s stock market turns 20 years old in 2020. There are 750 caps and fund certificates listed at the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE) and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX). Kim Chi VN Index falls amid… Read full this story

Covid-19 wipes out $44 billion from Vietnam’s stock market have 297 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at March 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.