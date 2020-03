“Following the imposition of further preventive measures and travel restrictions by several national governments due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has decided today to postpone all AFC Cup 2020 matches until further notice,” the governing body said in a statement. The decision is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of all participating players and teams, it said. It will closely monitor the situation before deciding when to resume the tournament. HCMC FC had been scheduled to play Lao Toyota on April 15 and Myanmarese club Yangon United on April 29 at home. Than Quang Ninh were to have played Cambodian side Svay Rieng on April 15 and Indonesia’s Bali United on April 29 also at home. HCMC top group F while Than Quang Ninh are second in group G. Both have a great chance to advance to the next round if they can manage to win their next two games. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused the suspension of all football tournaments around the world, including top European national leagues. The highly anticipated 2020 UEFA Euro has been postponed to 2021.

Covid-19 restrictions cause AFC Cup postponement have 282 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at March 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.