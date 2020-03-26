COVID-19 prevention – A combat mission of the military in current context: Defense minister

The event was also attended by General Luong Cuong, Director of the General Department of Politics, and Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister, among others. At the conference At the conference, delegates listened to reports by the Standing Committee the Central Military Commission on the disease prevention in the military. Accordingly, the Committee and relevant agencies have seriously implemented higher levels’ resolutions on stamping out the pandemic in the spirit of “fighting the epidemic like fighting an enemy” and under the requirement of “the military ready to be a leading force in preventing the disease in any circumstance.” Reportedly, the military has established seven field hospitals with 2,800 beds and set up hundreds of specialized medical groups at all levels in response to the pandemic. Up to now, the military units have received nearly 40,000 people returning from pandemic-hit areas at 113 different concentrated quarantine spots across the country. Speaking at the event, General Lich applauded the efforts of units in the whole military in preventing the pandemic, stressing that all units should continue to embrace higher levels’ resolutions and consider the pandemic prevention a central political task at the moment… Read full this story

