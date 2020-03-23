Coronavirus toll soars despite lockdowns as doctors overwhelmed

President Trump ordered emergency medical stations for hotspots, hospitals scrambled to find ventilators, and a trillion-dollar proposal to rescue America’s reeling economy crashed to defeat. — AFP/VNA Photo ROME — Coronavirus deaths soared across Europe and the United States on Sunday despite heightened restrictions, as Germany banned gatherings of more than two people and Chancellor Angela Merkel went into quarantine. In the US, President Donald Trump ordered emergency medical stations for hotspots, hospitals scrambled to find ventilators, and a trillion-dollar proposal to rescue America’s reeling economy crashed to defeat. Germany and Greece became the latest countries to tighten curtailments on movement as the virus kept nearly a billion people indoors and intensified fears of a global recession unlike any experienced for decades. “I can’t tell you,” Trump said when asked when the US economy would be reopened. Earlier, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the US was heading towards its greatest crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s. The death toll from the virus — which has upended lives and closed businesses and schools across the planet — surged to more than 14,300 on Sunday, according to an AFP tally. The epicentre is firmly in Europe… Read full this story

