Community Coronavirus patient’s parents donate over VND6 billion for coronavirus fight The Saigon Times Daily Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,18:11 (GMT+7) Coronavirus patient’s parents donate over VND6 billion for coronavirus fightThe Saigon Times Daily Tien Nguyen (C) and her parents, Johnathan Hanh Nguyen and Le Hong Thuy Tien, who have donated VND6.237 billion to help fight coronavirus – PHOTO: TIEN NGUYEN’S FACEBOOK HCMC – Businessman Johnathan Hanh Nguyen and his wife, Le Hong Thuy Tien, parents of Tien Nguyen, the 32nd coronavirus case in Vietnam, have donated VND6.237 billion (nearly US$265,000) to help fight the fast spreading coronavirus. Talking to Tuoi tre Online, a representative of Imex Pan Pacific Group, which is owned by Nguyen, noted that the money will be used to buy nine negative pressure machines for quarantine rooms in HCMC. The representative remarked that further information on the donation has not been published because the corporation has many other charitable plans besides this donation and is waiting for Tien Nguyen’s recovery. Tien Nguyen tested positive for coronavirus on March 9 after returning to Vietnam from London on a private jet. She has been quarantined at HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases since then, and this morning, March 18, she received her first negative… Read full this story
